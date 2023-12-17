Chris Olave vs. the Giants' Defense: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 15 action at Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will face the New York Giants defense and Jason Pinnock. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup for the New Orleans receivers against the Giants' secondary.
Saints vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants
|115.8
|8.9
|20
|72
|9.47
Chris Olave vs. Jason Pinnock Insights
Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense
- Chris Olave's team-high 918 yards as a receiver have come on 72 catches (out of 116 targets) with four touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, New Orleans has 3,029 (233 per game), 14th in the NFL.
- The Saints are 15th in the league in points scored per game, at 21.9.
- New Orleans is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 36.5 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Saints are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 60 total red-zone pass attempts (45.1% red-zone pass rate).
Jason Pinnock & the Giants' Defense
- Jason Pinnock leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 69 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, New York has given up 2,942 passing yards this year, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranks eighth in the NFL with 15.
- So far this season, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 25th in the NFL with 314 points surrendered (24.2 per game). They also rank 26th in total yards allowed (4,698).
- New York has given up over 100 receiving yards to six players this season.
- The Giants have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.
Chris Olave vs. Jason Pinnock Advanced Stats
|Chris Olave
|Jason Pinnock
|Rec. Targets
|116
|31
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|72
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.8
|16
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|918
|69
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|70.6
|5.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|299
|5
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
