Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 207.9 per game.

Cooks has 39 receptions for 534 yards and five TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 57 times.

Cooks vs. the Bills

Cooks vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The 207.9 passing yards the Bills give up per outing makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Bills have the No. 16 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.3 per game).

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Cooks Receiving Insights

Cooks, in six of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has received 12.1% of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (57 targets).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (18th in league play), picking up 534 yards on 57 passes thrown his way.

Cooks has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored five of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

Cooks (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 8.2% of the time in the red zone (85 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 9 REC / 173 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

