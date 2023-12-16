Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 16?
Can we expect Wyatt Johnston lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars match up against the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Johnston has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Johnston averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 7-4
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
