The Southern Jaguars (4-6) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 160.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tulane vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -14.5 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane and its opponents have gone over 160.5 combined points in five of eight games this season.

Tulane has an average point total of 172.9 in its outings this year, 12.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Green Wave's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

This season, Tulane has been listed as the favorite in seven games and won them all.

The Green Wave have been at least a -1400 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

Tulane has a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tulane vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 5 62.5% 90.2 161.4 82.7 160.6 156.6 Southern 2 22.2% 71.2 161.4 77.9 160.6 147.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

The Green Wave average 12.3 more points per game (90.2) than the Jaguars allow (77.9).

Tulane has a 3-4 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 77.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tulane vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 3-5-0 1-2 7-1-0 Southern 3-6-0 2-4 3-6-0

Tulane vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Southern 12-3 Home Record 9-2 5-4 Away Record 5-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.