The Southern Jaguars (4-6) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 160.5.

Southern vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -14.5 160.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Southern has combined with its opponent to score more than 160.5 points only twice this season.

Southern's games this season have had an average of 149.1 points, 11.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Southern is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Southern has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Jaguars have won two of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +775 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southern has an 11.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Southern vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 5 62.5% 90.2 161.4 82.7 160.6 156.6 Southern 2 22.2% 71.2 161.4 77.9 160.6 147.9

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars score an average of 71.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 82.7 the Green Wave allow.

Southern vs. Tulane Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 3-5-0 1-2 7-1-0 Southern 3-6-0 2-4 3-6-0

Southern vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Southern 12-3 Home Record 9-2 5-4 Away Record 5-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

