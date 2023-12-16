Southern vs. Tulane December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (5-1) will play the Southern Jaguars (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern vs. Tulane Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Sion James: 15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulane Players to Watch
- Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- James: 15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- King: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Holloway: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Forbes: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern vs. Tulane Stat Comparison
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|12th
|88.3
|Points Scored
|67.7
|307th
|255th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|88
|361st
|319th
|29.3
|Rebounds
|25.7
|358th
|361st
|4.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|336th
|301st
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|174th
|13.5
|Assists
|12.4
|238th
|115th
|11
|Turnovers
|13.9
|309th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.