Saturday's game at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) squaring off against the Southern Jaguars (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 83-77 win for Tulane, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 83, Southern 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-6.2)

Tulane (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 159.9

Tulane has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while Southern's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. A total of seven out of the Green Wave's games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Jaguars' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars put up 71.2 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 77.9 per outing (317th in college basketball). They have a -67 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Southern comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 8.4 boards. It pulls down 30.9 rebounds per game (349th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.3.

Southern hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 29.3% rate (316th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make, shooting 31.1% from deep.

Southern has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 14.5 (336th in college basketball) while forcing 18.3 (fourth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.