What are Southern's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 128

Southern's best wins

Southern notched its signature win of the season on December 3, when it grabbed a 60-59 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to the RPI. In the victory against Mississippi State, Tai'Reon Joseph tallied a team-leading 27 points. Brandon Davis contributed 12 points.

Next best wins

85-71 on the road over UNLV (No. 190/RPI) on November 8

69-44 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 307/RPI) on December 9

Southern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Based on the RPI, Southern has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 10th-most.

Schedule insights

Southern deals with the 12th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Jaguars have 19 games remaining this season, including 14 against teams with worse records, and none against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to Southern's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Southern's next game

Matchup: Southern Jaguars vs. Ecclesia Royals

Southern Jaguars vs. Ecclesia Royals Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

