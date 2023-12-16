How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of sliding teams meet when the Murray State Racers (3-6) host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Lions, losers of three straight.
SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.7% lower than the 46.1% the Racers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.1% from the field.
- The Lions are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 249th.
- The Lions score just 3.7 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (72.4).
- When it scores more than 72.4 points, SE Louisiana is 2-1.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SE Louisiana scored more points at home (82.9 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Lions allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (77.2).
- At home, SE Louisiana sunk 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). SE Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ LSU
|L 73-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern
|L 69-44
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 89-60
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/20/2023
|Grambling
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/30/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|-
|University Center (LA)
