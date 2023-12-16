Will Ryan Suter Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 16?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Suter a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through 28 games this season.
- In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Suter has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 7-4
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
