The Rice Owls (2-5) play the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Rice Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Ryan Forrest: 15.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamison Epps: 7.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Cliff Davis: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Chase Forte: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Braelon Bush: 10 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. Rice Stat Comparison

Northwestern State Rank Northwestern State AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 185th 75.1 Points Scored 78.7 105th 317th 78.3 Points Allowed 82.9 347th 243rd 31.7 Rebounds 32.3 221st 54th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9 186th 252nd 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 139th 320th 10.7 Assists 15.3 78th 222nd 12.6 Turnovers 10.7 95th

