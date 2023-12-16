The Northwestern State Demons (1-9) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Rice Owls (4-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Northwestern State vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-10.5) 150.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-10.5) 149.5 -700 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Rice Betting Trends

Northwestern State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Demons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Rice is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

