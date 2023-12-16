The Rice Owls (4-6) will try to break a four-game road losing skid at the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Owls have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

This season, Northwestern State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Demons are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 189th.

The Demons' 69.4 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 76.8 the Owls allow.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern State scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (73.6) last season.

At home, the Demons gave up 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).

Beyond the arc, Northwestern State drained fewer triples on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

