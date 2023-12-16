McNeese vs. Tarleton State December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) play the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
McNeese vs. Tarleton State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cristina Gil: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Tarleton State Players to Watch
