The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) match up against the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday at Moda Center. Dereck Lively of the Mavericks is a player to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Mavericks fell to the Timberwolves on Thursday, 119-101. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 39 points (and contributed 13 assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 39 6 13 2 0 2 Dereck Lively 15 6 0 1 2 0 Dante Exum 14 4 4 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic averages 32.3 points, 8.1 boards and 9.1 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per game (second in league).

Lively chips in with 9.3 points per game, plus 8 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Mavericks get 17.3 points, 3.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr..

Derrick Jones Jr.'s averages for the season are 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Mavericks receive 10 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams.

Watch Shaedon Sharpe, Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 31.6 7.5 9.6 1.5 0.7 3.1 Dereck Lively 9.3 7.9 1.1 0.7 2.1 0 Kyrie Irving 12.8 2.4 2.1 0.8 0.1 1.3 Dante Exum 10.2 3.3 3.2 0.7 0.2 1.4 Derrick Jones Jr. 9.9 3.5 0.6 0.9 1.1 1.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.