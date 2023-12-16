The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) on December 16, 2023 at Moda Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

Dallas has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 26th.

The 119.4 points per game the Mavericks average are 5.7 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (113.7).

When Dallas scores more than 113.7 points, it is 14-4.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks average 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 118.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.

In home games, Dallas is giving up 1.8 more points per game (117.9) than away from home (116.1).

The Mavericks are averaging 15.8 treys per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging in road games (15.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.6% in home games and 36.2% in away games.

Mavericks Injuries