The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Trail Blazers 112

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 4.5)

Mavericks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-4.6)

Mavericks (-4.6) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.5

The Mavericks (13-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.2% of the time, 6.4% more often than the Trail Blazers (11-12-0) this season.

Dallas and Portland cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Mavs as favorites by 4.5 or more and Blazers as underdogs by 4.5 or more).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Dallas does it more often (70.8% of the time) than Portland (47.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 13-4, while the Trail Blazers are 6-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are sixth in the NBA with 119.4 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 21st with 117.0 points allowed per game.

Dallas ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 42.0 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in league).

The Mavericks are averaging 25.7 assists per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Dallas is forcing 13.8 turnovers per game this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11.6 turnovers per game (second-best).

The Mavericks sport a 37.4% three-point percentage this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 15.9 threes per contest (best).

