2024 NCAA Bracketology: LSU March Madness Odds | December 18
Can we count on LSU to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on LSU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +10000
How LSU ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|204
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU's best wins
When LSU took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the No. 92 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 86-80 in overtime on November 19, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. Will Baker, as the top scorer in the victory over Wake Forest, amassed 23 points, while Jordan Wright was second on the team with 15.
Next best wins
- 74-56 at home over Alabama State (No. 153/RPI) on December 13
- 66-62 over North Texas (No. 275/RPI) on November 17
- 106-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 6
- 73-66 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 303/RPI) on December 1
- 75-63 at home over North Florida (No. 343/RPI) on November 24
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
LSU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, LSU gets the 175th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- Of the Tigers' 19 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.
- LSU has 19 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
LSU's next game
- Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Lamar Cardinals
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming LSU games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.