The bookmakers think the New Orleans Bowl between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be a relatively close one, with the Gamecocks favored by 3.5 points. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-3.5) 55.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-3.5) 57.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Louisiana is 5-7-0 ATS this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Jacksonville State has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.