When the Jacksonville State Gamecocks play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 2:15 PM on Saturday, December 16, our projection system predicts the Gamecocks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (58.5) Jacksonville State 29, Louisiana 27

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Louisiana is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Seven of the Ragin' Cajuns' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

Louisiana games this year have averaged an over/under of 55.7 points, 2.8 less than the point total in this matchup.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Gamecocks a 59.2% chance to win.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread seven times in 10 games.

Jacksonville State is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Gamecocks games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Jacksonville State games this season have posted an average total of 54.4, which is 4.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 29.8 20.3 29.3 13.7 30.3 27.0 Louisiana 32.3 28.2 36.2 26.0 28.3 30.3

