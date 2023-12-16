On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Joel Hanley going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Hanley has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

