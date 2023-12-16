When the Dallas Stars square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Dadonov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

