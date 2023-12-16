The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Craig Smith score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 2-0 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

