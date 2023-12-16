Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red River High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Benton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
