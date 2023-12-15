Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Tim Stutzle and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Senators Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Robertson is Dallas' leading contributor with 26 points. He has nine goals and 17 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Joe Pavelski has 26 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Roope Hintz's season total of 24 points has come from 10 goals and 14 assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 at Capitals Dec. 7 2 0 2 4 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Stuetzle is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 26 points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 20 assists in 24 games (playing 22:00 per game).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 5 0 1 1 1

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Claude Giroux has collected 22 points this season, with nine goals and 13 assists.

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 5 1 1 2 6

