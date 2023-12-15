The Dallas Stars (16-8-3), coming off a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, host the Ottawa Senators (11-13) at American Airlines Center on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+. The Senators were defeated by the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Stars have a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 33 total goals (eight power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 33.3%) while allowing 35 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Friday's game.

Stars vs. Senators Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Stars 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-210)

Stars (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 16-8-3 overall and 4-3-7 in overtime matchups.

In the 10 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-2-2 record (good for 14 points).

In the four games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Dallas has scored two goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 18 times, and are 14-3-1 in those games (to record 29 points).

In the seven games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 9-5-1 (19 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 7-3-2 to record 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.33 10th 13th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.25 18th 23rd 29.9 Shots 33 6th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 30.1 15th 7th 25% Power Play % 17.17% 22nd 4th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 73.42% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.