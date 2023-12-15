Stars vs. Senators Injury Report Today - December 15
Entering a game against the Ottawa Senators (11-13), the Dallas Stars (16-8-3) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Leg
Stars vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.4 per game).
- It has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +10.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators have 80 goals this season (3.3 per game), 26th in the league.
- Ottawa's total of 78 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 10th-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of +2, they are 15th in the league.
Stars vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-210)
|Senators (+170)
|6.5
