The SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up an average of 68.8 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 51.6 the Lions allow to opponents.

South Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 51.6 points.

SE Louisiana's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The 62.0 points per game the Lions put up are the same as the Jaguars give up.

SE Louisiana has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

South Alabama has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.0 points.

The Lions shoot 43.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Jaguars concede defensively.

The Jaguars' 39.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.5 higher than the Lions have given up.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Cheyanne Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG% Taylor Bell: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Kennedy Paul: 6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Jalencia Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

