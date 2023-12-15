Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Brandon Ingram, Gordon Hayward and others in the New Orleans Pelicans-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Spectrum Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO

BSSE and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 24.3 points Ingram has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop total set for Friday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average -- five -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Ingram's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -122)

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

He pulls down 9.6 rebounds per game, 1.9 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104)

The 23.4 points Zion Williamson scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Williamson averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -263)

The 17.5-point prop total for Hayward on Friday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.5.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Hayward's assist average -- 4.8 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

