How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs Hornets Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Hornets Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Hornets Prediction
|Pelicans vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 48.8% from the field, it is 8-5 overall.
- The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.
- The Pelicans put up 5.9 fewer points per game (114.9) than the Hornets allow (120.8).
- New Orleans has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 120.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Pelicans are averaging 5.8 more points per game (117.7) than they are away from home (111.9).
- Defensively New Orleans has played better in home games this year, surrendering 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.9 in away games.
- In home games, the Pelicans are sinking 0.4 more treys per game (11.2) than in road games (10.8). However, they sport a worse three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to away from home (35.8%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Zion Williamson
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.