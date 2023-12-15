The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) match up with the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSNO.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO

BSSE and BSNO Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Hornets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pelicans score 114.9 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 114.2 (17th in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (posting 113 points per game, 19th in league, while conceding 120.8 per contest, 26th in NBA) and have a -171 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 227.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 235 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans is 15-10-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Pelicans Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Brandon Ingram 23.5 -111 24.3 CJ McCollum 17.5 -128 21.0 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.5 -120 14.3 Herbert Jones 11.5 -111 11.9

Pelicans and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.