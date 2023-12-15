Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Madison Preparatory
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 14
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scotlandville High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belaire High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Private School at Ascension Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Madison Preparatory
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
