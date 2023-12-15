De Soto Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plain Dealing High School at North DeSoto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Stonewall, LA

Stonewall, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanley High School at Logansport High School