The NBA schedule on Friday includes Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) hosting Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and BSNO

BSSE and BSNO Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center

Brandon Ingram vs. Gordon Hayward Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Gordon Hayward Total Fantasy Pts 785.7 627.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 29.9 Fantasy Rank 29 57

Brandon Ingram vs. Gordon Hayward Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram averages 24.3 points, 5.0 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, making 50.1% of shots from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

The Pelicans score 114.9 points per game (13th in the NBA) and allow 114.2 (17th in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

The 44.2 rebounds per game New Orleans averages rank 13th in the NBA. Its opponents grab 44.4 per contest.

The Pelicans hit 11.0 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.8 fewer than their opponents (13.8).

New Orleans has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (12th in NBA play) while forcing 14.0 (ninth in the league).

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Hayward's averages for the season are 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.

The Hornets have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (posting 113.0 points per game, 19th in league, while giving up 120.8 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -171 scoring differential.

Charlotte is 23rd in the NBA at 42.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 45.0 its opponents average.

The Hornets hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 2.0 fewer than their opponents.

Charlotte has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (19th in league).

Brandon Ingram vs. Gordon Hayward Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Gordon Hayward Plus/Minus Per Game 2.3 -4.8 Usage Percentage 29.7% 21.4% True Shooting Pct 58.1% 54.5% Total Rebound Pct 8.2% 8.5% Assist Pct 24.7% 20.6%

