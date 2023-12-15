Brandon Ingram's New Orleans Pelicans take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Ingram put up 40 points in a 142-122 win against the Wizards.

In this piece we'll dive into Ingram's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.3 23.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.8 PRA -- 34.5 33.5 PR -- 29.3 27.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Ingram has made 9.3 shots per game, which accounts for 18.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans average the fifth-most possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 120.8 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

The Hornets give up 45 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 27.2 assists per game.

The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 34 30 11 10 1 0 1 10/21/2022 37 28 9 7 1 1 2

