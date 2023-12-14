The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Warhawks are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UL Monroe -1.5 144.5

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe's six games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 144.5 points.

The average point total in UL Monroe's games this season is 141.9, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Warhawks' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

UL Monroe won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Warhawks have played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from UL Monroe, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 0 0% 71.8 153.9 70.1 148.8 138.2 Lamar 7 100% 82.1 153.9 78.7 148.8 148.9

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

The Warhawks record 71.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 78.7 the Cardinals allow.

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 3-3-0 0-1 2-4-0 Lamar 5-2-0 4-2 6-1-0

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Lamar 7-8 Home Record 6-9 4-10 Away Record 2-12 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

