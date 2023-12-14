The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

This season, the Warhawks have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

In games UL Monroe shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Warhawks sit at 36th.

The 71.8 points per game the Warhawks put up are 6.9 fewer points than the Cardinals give up (78.7).

UL Monroe has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 78.7 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

UL Monroe is scoring 87.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 56.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Warhawks are giving up 0.3 fewer points per game (70.0) than in away games (70.3).

Looking at three-pointers, UL Monroe has fared better in home games this season, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 30.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 28.9% three-point percentage in away games.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule