The Furman Paladins (5-5) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 173.5 for the matchup.

Tulane vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -7.5 173.5

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Tulane matchup has gone over 173.5 points.

Tulane's games this season have had an average of 166.1 points, 7.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Green Wave have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Tulane has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Green Wave have been at least a -350 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

Tulane has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tulane vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 173.5 % of Games Over 173.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 1 14.3% 86.9 171 79.3 157.8 154.4 Furman 3 42.9% 84.1 171 78.5 157.8 156.1

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

The Green Wave record 8.4 more points per game (86.9) than the Paladins allow (78.5).

Tulane has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Tulane vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 3-4-0 2-2 6-1-0 Furman 1-6-0 0-1 6-1-0

Tulane vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Furman 12-3 Home Record 15-2 5-4 Away Record 8-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

