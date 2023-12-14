Thursday's contest features the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) and the Furman Paladins (5-5) clashing at Devlin Fieldhouse (on December 14) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 86-79 win for Tulane.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tulane vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 86, Furman 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-7.7)

Tulane (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 165.3

Tulane is 3-4-0 against the spread, while Furman's ATS record this season is 1-6-0. Both the Green Wave and the Paladins are 6-1-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (scoring 86.9 points per game to rank 13th in college basketball while giving up 79.3 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball) and have a +61 scoring differential overall.

Tulane falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. It is collecting 30.8 rebounds per game (348th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.3 per outing.

Tulane hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than its opponents (9).

The Green Wave's 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 32nd in college basketball, and the 94.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 289th in college basketball.

Tulane has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (154th in college basketball play), 4.2 fewer than the 15.8 it forces on average (20th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.