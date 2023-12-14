The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: - Mavericks 115 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1.5)

Mavericks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-0.1)

Mavericks (-0.1) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.9

The Mavericks have put together a 13-10-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 12-10-0 mark of the Timberwolves.

Minnesota (9-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (56.2%) than Dallas (2-4) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 73.9% of the time this season (17 out of 23). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (12 out of 22).

The Timberwolves have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-2) this season while the Mavericks have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Mavericks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Mavericks are sixth in the NBA on offense (120.2 points scored per game) and 21st defensively (116.9 points conceded).

On the boards, Dallas is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.3 per game). It is fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46 per game).

The Mavericks are 16th in the league in assists (25.9 per game) in 2023-24.

Dallas is the best squad in the league in turnovers per game (11.5) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.7).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the league in 3-point makes (16.3 per game), and they rank No. 6 in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

