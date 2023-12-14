Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Hardaway, in his most recent game (December 12 win against the Lakers), posted 32 points.

In this article we will dive into Hardaway's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.7 17.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA -- 22.7 21.9 PR -- 21.1 20.3 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.6



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Hardaway is responsible for taking 13.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

Hardaway's Mavericks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 105.9 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 24.4 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 36 21 3 1 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.