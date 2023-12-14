Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Natchitoches Parish Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana today? We've got you covered.
Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Natchitoches Central High School at Anacoco High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Anacoco, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haughton High School at St Mary Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Natchitoches, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
