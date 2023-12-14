When the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) and Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) face off at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSN

Mavericks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Mavericks topped the Lakers on Tuesday, 127-125. Their high scorer was Doncic with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 33 6 17 1 0 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 32 3 3 1 0 5 Dante Exum 26 4 3 1 1 7

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's numbers for the season are 32 points, 8.9 assists and 8.2 boards per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).

Dereck Lively is averaging 9 points, 1.2 assists and 8.1 boards per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).

Grant Williams' numbers for the season are 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Dante Exum's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.8% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 30.2 7.9 9 1.6 0.7 3.2 Dereck Lively 8.4 8.2 1.1 0.7 2.1 0 Kyrie Irving 15.1 2.6 2.2 0.8 0.1 1.5 Dante Exum 9.6 3.1 3.2 0.7 0.2 1.2 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.2 3.3 0.6 0.7 1.1 1.8

