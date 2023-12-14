Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) are favored (-2.5) to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on BSSW and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-2.5
|229.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In 18 of 23 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points.
- Dallas' games this year have an average total of 237.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks have gone 13-10-0 ATS this season.
- Dallas has won 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Dallas has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Prediction
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|18
|78.3%
|120.2
|232.9
|116.9
|222.8
|233.2
|Timberwolves
|6
|27.3%
|112.7
|232.9
|105.9
|222.8
|221.4
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Mavericks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
- Dallas has done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-4-0) than it has at home (5-6-0).
- The 120.2 points per game the Mavericks average are 14.3 more points than the Timberwolves give up (105.9).
- Dallas has a 12-8 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall when putting up more than 105.9 points.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|13-10
|7-5
|17-6
|Timberwolves
|12-10
|2-2
|12-10
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Timberwolves
|120.2
|112.7
|6
|21
|12-8
|6-2
|14-6
|8-0
|116.9
|105.9
|21
|2
|6-2
|12-6
|6-2
|17-1
