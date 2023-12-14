At American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) hope to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) at 8:30 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSW and BSN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-2.5) 229.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-1) 229 -118 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Mavericks' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 116.9 per contest (21st in the league).

The Timberwolves' +150 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.7 points per game (21st in NBA) while allowing 105.9 per outing (second in league).

These two teams score a combined 232.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 222.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Minnesota has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Mavericks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 33.5 -115 32.0 Dereck Lively 8.5 -105 9.0

Mavericks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Timberwolves +2500 +1200 -

