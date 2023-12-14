NBA play on Thursday will see the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) visiting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW and BSN

Location: Dallas, Texas

Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Luka Doncic vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Karl-Anthony Towns Total Fantasy Pts 1213.2 820.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.1 37.3 Fantasy Rank 3 29

Luka Doncic vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic's numbers on the season are 32 points, 8.9 assists and 8.2 boards per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).

The Mavericks average 120.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.9 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Dallas pulls down 42.3 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) while allowing 46 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

The Mavericks make 16.3 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.1 more than their opponents (13.2).

Dallas has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (first in NBA action), 2.2 fewer than the 13.7 it forces on average (12th in the league).

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns' averages for the season are 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves' +150 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.7 points per game (21st in NBA) while allowing 105.9 per contest (second in league).

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by four boards on average. It collects 46 rebounds per game, fifth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.

The Timberwolves connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 36.7% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.5 their opponents make, shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14 per game (22nd in league) and force 13.4 (18th in NBA).

Luka Doncic vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Karl-Anthony Towns Plus/Minus Per Game 3.2 5.5 Usage Percentage 34.9% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 61.2% 62.6% Total Rebound Pct 12.2% 15% Assist Pct 40% 15%

