The Grambling Tigers (2-7) will be looking to halt a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Drake vs. Grambling matchup.

Grambling vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Grambling vs. Drake Betting Trends

Grambling has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Drake has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' nine games this season have hit the over.

