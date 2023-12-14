Thursday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) and the Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Knapp Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-59 and heavily favors Drake to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

The game has no line set.

Grambling vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Grambling vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 85, Grambling 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-25.6)

Drake (-25.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Drake's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, while Grambling's is 1-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 5-4-0 and the Tigers are 4-3-0.

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 13.2 points per game, with a -119 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.1 points per game (317th in college basketball), and allow 80.3 per contest (344th in college basketball).

Grambling loses the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 29.7 rebounds per game, 355th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.4.

Grambling hits 4.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.0 (357th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8.

Grambling has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (147th in college basketball).

