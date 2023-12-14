Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Madison Preparatory

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 13

12:01 AM CT on December 13 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Scotlandville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 14

4:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mentorship Academy at West Feliciana High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14

6:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: St. Francisville, LA

St. Francisville, LA Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington-Marion High School at Madison Preparatory