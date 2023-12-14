Dereck Lively could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lively, in his last appearance, had eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 127-125 win over the Lakers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lively's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.0 9.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 9.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 18.3 19.5 PR -- 17.1 18.2



Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Lively has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 5.6% and 8.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Lively's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Timberwolves are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 105.9 points per contest.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.0 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are fourth in the NBA, giving up 24.4 per contest.

